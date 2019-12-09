Brazil's Gol proposes deal to buy out loyalty subsidiary Smiles

BRASILIA, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Brazil's largest domestic airline, Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA GOLL4.SA, said on Monday it is proposing a deal to buy out its independently listed loyalty program, Smiles Fidelidade SA SMLS3.SA in a cash plus share offer.

Under the terms of the deal, Gol will offer 0.6319 preferred shares of SMILES GOL and 16.54 reais for each Smiles share, or 0.4213 preferred GOL shares and 24.80 reais, the airline said in a securities filing.

Talks between Gol and Smiles over a deal collapsed in June after five months of negotiations, a setback for Gol, which said it needed an in-house loyalty program to be competitive.

(Reporting by Jamie McGeever, editing by Louise Heavens)

