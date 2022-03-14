Brazil's Gol posts deeper-than-expected Q4 loss, cuts key 2022 forecasts

By Gabriel Araujo

SAO PAULO, March 14 (Reuters) - Brazilian airline Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA GOLL4.SA on Monday reported a deeper-than-expected fourth quarter net loss, while also reducing key financial forecasts for 2022 due to higher jet fuel costs.

Gol posted a quarterly net loss of 2.8 billion reais ($551.78 million), while analysts polled by Refinitiv Eikon were expecting a 466 million reais loss. It reported net profit of 59.4 million reais a year ago.

Net revenue rose 54.5% to 2.92 billion reais, slightly above the 2.87 billion reais forecast by analysts, helping the firm to reach what it described as its "best quarterly operating results since the outbreak of the pandemic."

Gol said gross sales in the fourth quarter exceeded the last three months of 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic struck, as it re-established flights between core markets in Brazil.

It painted, however, a blurry picture for 2022, saying that jet fuel prices in the country increased by about 30% since the beginning of the year - which follows a spike in global oil prices since Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Gol now expects its earnings per share to come in at zero in 2022, down from 0.26 real in its previous forecast. Full year net revenue was seen at 13.7 billion reais, a 300 million-real cut from the previous estimate.

Gol's capital expenditure forecast was kept unchanged at 700 million reais, as well as its average occupancy rate at 82%.

"For 2022, we’ll maintain focus on the fleet transformation to the Boeing 737-MAX BA.N. We expect that by year's end we will have 44 aircraft of this model in service, which will represent around 30% of the total fleet," Chief Executive Paulo Kakinoff said.

"As a result of this modernization process, we expect a reduction of approximately 8% in unit cost (CASK)."

($1 = 5.0745 reais)

