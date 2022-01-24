Commodities
Brazil's Gol in $600 mln Castlelake deal for new Boeing aircraft

Contributor
Gabriel Araujo Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DIEGO VARA

SAO PAULO, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Brazilian airline Gol GOLL4.SA said on Monday it has signed a deal with U.S. private equity firm Castlelake LP to get up to $600 million in financing to purchase new Boeing 737 Max 8 BA.N aircraft.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA, as the company is formally known, said in a securities filing the deal includes 10 finance leases and two sale-leasebacks. The new aircraft are expected to be delivered from this month, it added.

