Brazil's Gol does not foresee layoffs related to Chapter 11 process

Credit: REUTERS/Nacho Doce

January 26, 2024 — 07:39 am EST

Written by Gabriel Araujo for Reuters ->

SAO PAULO, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Brazilian airline Gol GOLL4.SA does not foresee layoffs related to its Chapter 11 proceedings, its chief executive said on Friday, after the carrier filed for bankruptcy protection in the United States as it grapples with high debt load.

"There will not be layoffs related to this process. From now on we want to grow," Celso Ferrer said in a radio interview, adding that operationally the carrier has been seeing a "significant recovery" after positive results in recent quarters.

"The main goal is to restructure our balance sheet so that the company can grow again," the executive added.

