Brazil's Gol considering Chapter 11 bankruptcy, report says

SAO PAULO, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Brazilian airline Gol GOLL4.SA is considering filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the United States within the next month, newspaper Folha de S.Paulo reported on Sunday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

Gol has been struggling with high debt and last month hired Seabury Capital to assist it in a capital structure review that included addressing liability management, financial transactions and "other measures" to enhance its liquidity.

The carrier did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo, Editing by Louise Heavens)

