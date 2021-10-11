Brazil's Gol airline predicts $0.99 loss per ADS on Q3

SAO PAULO, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Brazilian airline Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA GOLL4.SA predicted a $0.99 loss per American Depositary Share in the third quarter of 2021.

In a securities filing, the company said it expected a loss of 2.58 reais per share listed in Brazil.

The company said it hadd concluded this month the refinancing of 1.2 billion reais in short term debt and that it expected an earnings before interest, taxes, debt and amortisation (EBITDA) margin of between 22% and 24% in the third quarter.

(Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Edmund Blair)

