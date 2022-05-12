Brazil's global dominance in coffee to expand, bringing risks - trading cos

By Roberto Samora

GUARUJA, May 12 (Reuters) - Brazil's dominance in the coffee market should expand in the next decade as it improves production efficiency, but that brings risks, delegates at an international coffee seminar in Sao Paulo state said.

Global dependence on the country's product also threatens greater diversification of supply as less technical and smaller-scale producing nations in Africa or Central America lose ground, representatives of major trading companies at the seminar said.

Trishul Mandana, managing director of Volcafe, said Brazil is expected to account for 69% of the growth in world arabica production over the next decade and 79% of the increase in robusta output, potentially overtaking Vietnam as the largest producer of that variety.

"Overall, the size of Brazilian farms is four times larger than the global average for arabica," Mandana said.

"Brazil's efficiency needs to be celebrated, the country has shown the world how to produce coffee efficiently. But we need to think: is there any risk in this?"

Relying too heavily on just one producing country can bring political and economic risks, such as possible export taxes or embargoes, he said, citing the recent case of Indonesia's palm oil exports.

The head of ECOM Agroindustrial's coffee division Teddy Esteve said Brazil's advantage is "tremendous" compared to countries in Central America and Mexico, due especially to labor costs.

"The bigger Brazil gets, the more volatility there will be in the market, because more and more the world will trust Brazil," he said.

Neumann Kaffee Gruppe Chief Executive David Neumann said the outlook for Brazilian coffee is positive, but concerns regarding sustainability need to be addressed.

He called for more action against climate change, which also affects production, as well as measures to mitigate carbon emissions from growing beans, highlighting that Brazil should be a global leader for change in these issues.

