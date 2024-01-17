Brazil's Gerdau to sell stakes in two firms to Grupo INICIA for $325 mln

Adds details in paragraphs 2-5

SAO PAULO, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Brazilian steelmaker Gerdau GGBR4.SAis selling its stakes in companies Diaco and Gerdau Metaldom to Grupo INICIA for $325 million, the company announced in a securities filing on Wednesday.

Gerdau agreed to sell about 50% stakes it owns in both companies, which hold assets that include long steel factories.

Diaco and Gerdau Metaldom are joint-ventures Gerdau owns along with INICIA.

Gerdau expects the deal, which must still be approved by regulators including Colombia's antitrust body, to close during the first half of this year.

Diaco and Gerdau Metaldom operate in Colombia, the Dominican Republic, Panama and Costa Rica, according to Gerdau.

(Reporting by Andre Romani; Editing by Anthony Esposito)

