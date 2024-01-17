News & Insights

US Markets

Brazil's Gerdau to sell stakes in two firms to Grupo INICIA for $325 mln

January 17, 2024 — 07:00 pm EST

Written by Andre Romani for Reuters ->

Adds details in paragraphs 2-5

SAO PAULO, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Brazilian steelmaker Gerdau GGBR4.SAis selling its stakes in companies Diaco and Gerdau Metaldom to Grupo INICIA for $325 million, the company announced in a securities filing on Wednesday.

Gerdau agreed to sell about 50% stakes it owns in both companies, which hold assets that include long steel factories.

Diaco and Gerdau Metaldom are joint-ventures Gerdau owns along with INICIA.

Gerdau expects the deal, which must still be approved by regulators including Colombia's antitrust body, to close during the first half of this year.

Diaco and Gerdau Metaldom operate in Colombia, the Dominican Republic, Panama and Costa Rica, according to Gerdau.

(Reporting by Andre Romani; Editing by Anthony Esposito)

((david.aliregarcia@thomsonreuters.com; +52 55 5282 7151; Reuters Messaging: david.aliregarcia.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.