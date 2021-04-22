Brazil's Gerdau to resume Araucaria steel production -filing

SAO PAULO, April 22 (Reuters) - Brazilian steelmaker Gerdau SA GGBR4.SA will resume production at its Araucaria plant in the state of Parana in the second half of the year to meet higher demand, it said in a securities filing on Thursday.

The company said it will invest 55 million reais ($9.88 million) to resume operations and hire 300 new employees to produce up to 420,000 tonnes of steel per year.

($1 = 5.5690 reais)

(Reporting by Carolina Mandl Editing by David Goodman )

((carolina.mandl@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7703; +55 11 97116-3806;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.