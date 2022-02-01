US Markets

Brazil's Gerdau to reduce CO2 emissions by 2031

Contributor
Gabriel Araujo Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/David McNew

Brazilian steelmaker Gerdau SA said on Tuesday its board of directors had approved lowering the company's carbon emissions to 0.83 tonne of CO2 for each tonne of steel by 2031, from 0.93 tonne currently.

SAO PAULO, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Brazilian steelmaker Gerdau SA GGBR4.SA said on Tuesday its board of directors had approved lowering the company's carbon emissions to 0.83 tonne of CO2 for each tonne of steel by 2031, from 0.93 tonne currently.

According to the minutes of a board meeting, Gerdau expects to reach carbon neutrality by 2050.

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7745;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular