Brazil's Gerdau to reduce CO2 emissions by 2031

SAO PAULO, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Brazilian steelmaker Gerdau SA GGBR4.SA said on Tuesday its board of directors had approved lowering the company's carbon emissions to 0.83 tonne of CO2 for each tonne of steel by 2031, from 0.93 tonne currently.

According to the minutes of a board meeting, Gerdau expects to reach carbon neutrality by 2050.

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7745;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.