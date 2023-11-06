News & Insights

US Markets

Brazil's Gerdau third-quarter profit slips on slower steel sales

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

November 06, 2023 — 06:12 pm EST

Written by Peter Frontini for Reuters ->

Adds more details on earnings, Gerdau comment

SAO PAULO, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Brazilian steelmaker Gerdau GGBR4.SA on Monday reported a 47% drop in its third-quarter profit, landing above analysts' expectations even as its steel sales suffered from countries in Asia boosting their exports to international markets.

Gerdau's adjusted net profit hit 1.6 billion reais ($327.5 million), while analysts polled by LSEG had forecast a profit of 1.44 billion reais.

Steel sales volumes over the period fell 6% to 2.755 million metric tons, which the company said reflected a "more challenging short-term environment."

"This is mainly due to over-capacity in Asian steel production, resulting in an increase in exports to other markets and pressure on international prices," Gerdau said in a statement.

Revenue landed at 17.06 billion reais, shrinking 19% from a year earlier but also above analysts' estimate of 16.56 billion reais.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization fell 38% to 3.35 billion reais, still above the expected 3.17 billion reais.

($1 = 4.8853 reais)

(Reporting by Peter Frontini; Editing by Sarah Morland)

((Peter.Siqueira@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 56447727;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.