Brazil's Gerdau sells stakes in two companies to Grupo INICIA for $325 mln

SAO PAULO, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Brazilian steelmaker Gerdau GGBR4.SA said on Wednesday it had signed definitive documents to sell its stakes in Diaco and Gerdau Metaldom to Grupo INICIA for $325 million, according to a securities filing.

Diaco and Gerdau Metaldom are joint-ventures Gerdau owns with INICIA.

(Reporting by Andre Romani; Editing by Anthony Esposito)

((Andre.Romani@thomsonreuters.com; 11 991314109;11 56447500;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.