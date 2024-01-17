News & Insights

US Markets

Brazil's Gerdau sells stakes in two companies to Grupo INICIA for $325 mln

January 17, 2024 — 05:56 pm EST

Written by Andre Romani for Reuters ->

SAO PAULO, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Brazilian steelmaker Gerdau GGBR4.SA said on Wednesday it had signed definitive documents to sell its stakes in Diaco and Gerdau Metaldom to Grupo INICIA for $325 million, according to a securities filing.

Diaco and Gerdau Metaldom are joint-ventures Gerdau owns with INICIA.

(Reporting by Andre Romani; Editing by Anthony Esposito)

((Andre.Romani@thomsonreuters.com; 11 991314109;11 56447500;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.