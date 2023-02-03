Brazil's Gerdau says wins $155 mln in tax credits after court ruling

SAO PAULO, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Brazilian steelmaker Gerdau GGBR4.SA said on Friday the company and its subsidiaries will be entitled to include around 800 million reais ($155 million) related to tax credits in their financial results.

In a securities filing, the company said that subsidiaries Gerdau Acominas S.A., Gerdau Acos Longos S.A. and Gerdau S.A. a court on Friday ruled in favor of the company in lawsuit involving tax credits.

($1 = 5.1522 reais)

(Reporting by Paula Arend Laier; Editing by Sarah Morland)

