US Markets

Brazil's Gerdau says wins $155 mln in tax credits after court ruling

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

February 03, 2023 — 05:09 pm EST

Written by Paula Arend Laier for Reuters ->

SAO PAULO, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Brazilian steelmaker Gerdau GGBR4.SA said on Friday the company and its subsidiaries will be entitled to include around 800 million reais ($155 million) related to tax credits in their financial results.

In a securities filing, the company said that subsidiaries Gerdau Acominas S.A., Gerdau Acos Longos S.A. and Gerdau S.A. a court on Friday ruled in favor of the company in lawsuit involving tax credits.

($1 = 5.1522 reais)

(Reporting by Paula Arend Laier; Editing by Sarah Morland)

((carolina.pulice@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.