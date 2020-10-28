Brazil's Gerdau reports Q3 net income rose 175%

SAO PAULO, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Brazilian steelmaker Gerdau SA GGBR4.SA on Wednesday reported a third-quarter net income of 795 million reais ($141.3 million), up 175% from the same period a year earlier.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) rose 46% to 2.14 billion reais, beating economists' expectations.

($1 = 5.6240 reais)

(Reporting by Camila Moreira; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

