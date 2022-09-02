US Markets

Brazil's Gerdau, Randon to form new truck rental venture

Gabriel Araujo Reuters
Brazilian steelmaker Gerdau SA and heavy vehicle parts manufacturer Randon SA announced late on Thursday they have agreed to form a strategic partnership to provide truck and semi-trailer rental services.

The companies will share the same equity interest in the new venture, with total initial investments seen reaching 250 million reais ($47.70 million), they said in separate securities filings.

Gerdau will enter the partnership through its Gerdau Next subsidiary, a new division of the company aimed at diversifying its business portfolio, the steelmaker said.

In addition to the initial investment, the new venture may seek other sources of funding, the firms added, without providing further detail. The deal still requires approval from Brazil's antitrust regulator.

($1 = 5.2416 reais)

