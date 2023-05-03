News & Insights

Brazil's Gerdau posts Q1 net income up 9.4%

May 03, 2023 — 07:37 am EDT

Written by Alberto Alerigi Jr. for Reuters ->

SAO PAULO, May 3 (Reuters) - Brazilian steelmaker Gerdau SA GGBR4.SA on Wednesday reported a first quarter net profit of 3.2 billion reais ($635.08 million), up 9.4% year-on-year and ahead of analysts' estimates of 2.12 billion in a Refinitiv poll.

The company posted an adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) of 4.3 billion reais, its second-largest ever for a first quarter, saying that was driven by "improved volumes and lower costs despite a challenging start to the year".

($1 = 5.0387 reais)

(Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr.; Editing by Steven Grattan)

