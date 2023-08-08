Brazil's Gerdau posts 50% profit plunge as sales drop

Adds details on earnings in paragraph 3-4, context in paragraph 5

SAO PAULO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Brazilian steelmaker Gerdau SA GGBR4.SA reported on Tuesday a 50% year-on-year drop in its second-quarter adjusted net profit, landing at 2.14 billion reais ($435.86 million).

The company said in a securities filing that its performance was solid, "even amid a global scenario of lower consumption and resilient inflation in several markets, directly affecting demand."

Steel sales in the period fell 9.6% to 2.93 million metric tons, driving net revenue down 20.5% to 18.26 billion reais, below analysts' median forecast of 18.7 billion reais.

Ternium TX.N, a leading regional steelmaker with operations across Latin America and the United States, last week posted a profit down 21% as shipments remained steady and prices fell.

($1 = 4.9006 reais)

(Reporting by Andre Romani; Writing by Carolina Pulice; Editing by Leslie Adler and Isabel Woodford)

((Carolina.Pulice@thomsonreuters.com;))

