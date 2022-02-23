Brazil's Gerdau misses Q4 net income forecast despite 237% jump from 2020

SAO PAULO, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Brazilian steelmaker Gerdau SA GGBR4.SA on Wednesday reported a fourth-quarter net profit of 3.56 billion reais ($703.35 million), a 237% jump year-on-year driven mainly by the construction sector in the U.S. and industrial sales in Brazil.

The company, however, missed an average net income forecast of 3.7 billion reais as polled by Refinitiv Eikon. Gerdau's net revenue rose 58% to 21.55 billion reais, while the market expected it to reach 20.75 billion reais.

($1 = 5.0615 reais)

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo, Editing by Louise Heavens)

