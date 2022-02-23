US Markets

Brazil's Gerdau misses Q4 net forecast despite 237% jump

Gabriel Araujo Reuters
SAO PAULO, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Brazilian steelmaker Gerdau SA GGBR4.SA on Wednesday reported a 237% jump in fourth-quarter net profit to 3.56 billion reais ($703 million) driven mainly by the U.S. construction sector and industrial sales in Brazil.

That however was below the 3.7 billion reais forecast by analysts polled by Refinitiv Eikon.

Net revenue rose 58% to 21.55 billion reais, topping analysts' forecast of 20.75 billion.

The figure was driven by higher commodities prices and the depreciation of the Brazilian real, which boosted its U.S. revenue in local currency terms, Gerdau said.

Net revenue came in slightly above the previous quarter, while net income fell 36% quarter on quarter on seasonal factors.

Gerdau's fourth-quarter steel sales totaled 3.16 million tonnes, down 2% from a year earlier, while output fell 3% to 3.28 million tonnes.

In a separate securities filing, Gerdau said it expects to invest some 4.5 billion reais in 2022, including about 500 million in spending earmarked for 2021 but delayed due to supply chain disruptions.

Investments in 2021 totaled 3 billion reais, it said.

($1 = 5.0615 reais)

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; editing by Louise Heavens and Jason Neely)

