Brazil's GDP up 0.4% in third quarter

Credit: REUTERS/Reuters Photographer

December 01, 2022 — 07:03 am EST

Written by Marcela Ayres for Reuters ->

BRASILIA, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Brazil's economy rose 0.4% in the three months to September, government statistics agency IBGE said on Thursday, below the 0.7% growth expected by economists polled by Reuters.

Latin America's largest economy expanded by 3.6% from the third quarter of 2021, while economists projected a 3.7% increase.

