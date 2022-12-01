Brazil's GDP up 0.4% in third quarter

BRASILIA, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Brazil's economy rose 0.4% in the three months to September, government statistics agency IBGE said on Thursday, below the 0.7% growth expected by economists polled by Reuters.

Latin America's largest economy expanded by 3.6% from the third quarter of 2021, while economists projected a 3.7% increase.

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Editing by Steven Grattan)

