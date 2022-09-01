Brazil's GDP tops expectations with 1.2% growth in second quarter

BRASILIA, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Brazil's economy expanded 1.2% in the three months to June, government statistics agency IBGE said on Thursday, above the 0.9% growth expected by economists polled by Reuters.

Latin America's largest economy grew 3.2% from the second quarter of 2021, beating a 2.8% forecast.

IBGE revised first-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) performance to a 1.1% gain from a 1.0% rise that was previously reported.

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Editing by Steven Grattan)

((marcela.ayres@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-2444;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.