Brazil's GDP tops expectations with 1.2% growth in second quarter

Marcela Ayres Reuters
BRASILIA, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Brazil's economy expanded 1.2% in the three months to June, government statistics agency IBGE said on Thursday, above the 0.9% growth expected by economists polled by Reuters.

Latin America's largest economy grew 3.2% from the second quarter of 2021, beating a 2.8% forecast.

IBGE revised first-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) performance to a 1.1% gain from a 1.0% rise that was previously reported.

