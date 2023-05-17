Brazil's GDP to grow about 2% this year, says Haddad

BRASILIA, May 17 (Reuters) - Brazil's Finance Minister, Fernando Haddad, said on Wednesday the economy is expected to grow about 2% this year.

Speaking during a hearing at the Lower House, he regarded this rate as still low, emphasizing the need for the country to aspire to more robust growth in line with its potential.

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres)

