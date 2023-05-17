News & Insights

Brazil's GDP to grow about 2% this year, says Haddad

Credit: REUTERS/RICARDO MORAES

May 17, 2023 — 09:45 am EDT

Written by Marcela Ayres for Reuters ->

BRASILIA, May 17 (Reuters) - Brazil's Finance Minister, Fernando Haddad, said on Wednesday the economy is expected to grow about 2% this year.

Speaking during a hearing at the Lower House, he regarded this rate as still low, emphasizing the need for the country to aspire to more robust growth in line with its potential.

