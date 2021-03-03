Brazil's GDP grows 3.2% in Q4, shrinks 4.1% over course of 2020

BRASILIA, March 3 (Reuters) - Brazil's economy grew by 3.2% in the three months to December last year, government statistics agency IBGE said on Wednesday, the second consecutive quarter of expansion, which reduced the calendar year drop in gross domestic product (GDP) to 4.1%.

The increase in Brazil's GDP from the prior quarter was more than the 2.8% median forecast in a Reuters poll of economists, while the 1.1% drop from a year earlier was less than the 1.6% fall economists had expected.

The 4.1% full-year contraction was the steepest annual fall in GDP since 1990, but less than the Economy Ministry's official forecast of -4.5%. The International Monetary Fund had predicted earlier last year that GDP would shrink by 9.1%.

(Reporting by Jamie McGeever Editing by Brad Haynes)

