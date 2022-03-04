Brazil's GDP grows 0.5% in Q4, 4.6% in 2021

US Markets

Brazil's economy expanded 0.5% in the three months to December, government statistics agency IBGE said on Friday, resulting in a 4.6% expansion of gross domestic product (GDP) in 2021.

The growth from the previous quarter was higher than the 0.1% forecast in a Reuters poll of economists. The 1.6% expansion over the fourth quarter of 2020 was also larger than the 1.1% rise projected.

While the 4.6% growth in the full year was lower than the Economy Ministry's forecast of 5.1%, it marked a sharp rebound from a 2020 downturn, when the pandemic took a heavy toll on Latin America's largest economy.

