Brazil's GDP falls 0.2% in Q4, up 2.9% in 2022

March 02, 2023 — 07:03 am EST

Written by Marcela Ayres for Reuters ->

BRASILIA, March 2 (Reuters) - Brazil's gross domestic product (GDP) fell by 0.2% in the three months to December but showed a 2.9% expansion in 2022, according to government statistics agency IBGE on Thursday.

The decline from the previous quarter matched the expectations polled by Reuters with economists. Brazil's economy grew 1.9% over the fourth quarter of 2021, below the 2.2% rise projected.

