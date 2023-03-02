Brazil's GDP falls 0.2% in Q4, up 2.9% in 2022

BRASILIA, March 2 (Reuters) - Brazil's gross domestic product (GDP) fell by 0.2% in the three months to December but showed a 2.9% expansion in 2022, according to government statistics agency IBGE on Thursday.

The decline from the previous quarter matched the expectations polled by Reuters with economists. Brazil's economy grew 1.9% over the fourth quarter of 2021, below the 2.2% rise projected.

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Editing by Steven Grattan)

((marcela.ayres@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-2444;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.