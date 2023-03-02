Brazil's GDP drops in Q4, consolidating economic slowdown

By Marcela Ayres

BRASILIA, March 2 (Reuters) - Brazil's economy shrank in the fourth quarter, affected by industry weakness and consolidating a slowdown throughout the year, government data showed on Thursday, casting a shadow over the 2023 outlook amid higher borrowing costs.

Brazil's gross domestic product (GDP) fell 0.2% in the three months to December from the previous quarter, reported official statistics agency IBGE, matching the drop forecast in a Reuters poll of economists.

Latin America's largest economy saw a contraction of 0.3% in industry during the period, while agriculture and services rose 0.3% and 0.2%, respectively, said the IBGE.

Brazil's economy grew 1.9% over the fourth quarter of 2021, below the projected 2.2% rise.

As a result, the country's GDP grew 2.9% in 2022, losing steam from the post-pandemic expansion of 5% in 2021, but still performing much better than initially estimated at the beginning of last year.

The annual performance was helped by the strength of the services sector, which showed expansion in all surveyed activities, as well as an improved job market and fiscal stimuli from the former administration of President Jair Bolsonaro in his reelection bid.

The election was won by leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who, along with ministers and allies, has been stressing that the country's benchmark interest rate level, held at a six-year high of 13.75% since September to combat inflation, may choke the economy and cause disruption in the credit market.

In 2022, the services sector climbed 4.2% and the industry recorded 1.6% growth, while agriculture fell 1.7%, affected by a drop in soybeans production, Brazil's main crop.

