Brazil's Galipolo: recent market turbulences related to US long-term rates

SAO PAULO, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Brazil's central bank director Gabriel Galipolo on Tuesday backed the bank's decision to cut interest rates by 50 basis points this month, saying that market turbulences that followed the move were related to higher long-term rates in the U.S.

Speaking at an event hosted by COFECON, Galipolo said the bank was well aware that higher rates in the United States demand "caution" from emerging nations, but noted that Brazil's high volume of foreign currency reserves were an advantage for the country when compared to its emerging peers.

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo)

