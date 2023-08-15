News & Insights

US Markets

Brazil's Galipolo: recent market turbulences related to US long-term rates

Credit: REUTERS/AMANDA PEROBELLI

August 15, 2023 — 09:31 am EDT

Written by Gabriel Araujo for Reuters ->

SAO PAULO, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Brazil's central bank director Gabriel Galipolo on Tuesday backed the bank's decision to cut interest rates by 50 basis points this month, saying that market turbulences that followed the move were related to higher long-term rates in the U.S.

Speaking at an event hosted by COFECON, Galipolo said the bank was well aware that higher rates in the United States demand "caution" from emerging nations, but noted that Brazil's high volume of foreign currency reserves were an advantage for the country when compared to its emerging peers.

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-3352;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.