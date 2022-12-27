Brazil's future finance minister mulls extending fuel tax break

Adds comments from Haddad, industry group Unica's president

BRASILIA, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Brazil's future finance minister, Fernando Haddad, asked the outgoing government not to extend a federal tax exemption for fuel so his team can analyze the issue more carefully before making a decision, his press office said on Tuesday.

Incumbent Economy Minister Paulo Guedes said he would recommend the government not take any measures that would impact future events, Haddad said later to reporters as he left the transition team office.

Haddad said he asked to hold the decision "so that we have the sobriety to calculate the impact, to verify the trajectory of what we expect in the public accounts over the years."

The tax exemption was set to end on Dec. 31, a day before leftist President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva takes over from far-right incumbent Jair Bolsonaro.

But a source familiar with the matter earlier on Tuesday said the government had reached an agreement with Lula's transition team to extend the exemption for 30 days.

Evandro Gussi, president of sugarcane industry group Unica, told Reuters that extending the tax break would harm Brazilian society, pushing industry and consumers toward more environmentally harmful gasoline fuel rather than ethanol.

Some studies have argued that ethanol fuels can also cause harmful emissions.

Without the tax break, hydrous ethanol tends to become more competitive against gasoline, Gussi said, thanks to a tax advantage due to its use as a fuel with lower greenhouse gas emissions.

Extending the fuel tax cut would keep ethanol less competitive, potentially pushing mills to focus more on sugar production next harvest season, as was the case in the current season when the government slashed taxes to help tame inflation.

