Brazil's fuel pricing policy 'a govt affair,' says Petrobras CEO

RIO DE JANEIRO, Jan 30 (Reuters) - The chief executive of Brazil's Petrobras PETR4.SA said on Monday the company's fuel pricing policy was a "government affair," as investors fear the country's new leftist administration may change its import parity-based policy.

Jean Paul Prates, who took office on Thursday, also told reporters at an event he expected to announce management appointees later this week. The government would also disclose nominations for the board of directors this week, he added.

(Reporting by Marta Nogueira; Editing by Steven Grattan)

