Brazil's Frigol gets OK to export beef to Canada, eyes U.S. approval

SAO PAULO, July 7 (Reuters) - Brazilian meatpacker Frigol received authorization to export beef to Canada from two of its plants in the northern state of Para and now awaits approval for shipments to the United States, the company said on Thursday.

Privately owned Frigol is Brazil's fourth-biggest beef processor and will now be allowed to export to Canada from its plants in Agua Azul do Norte and Sao Felix do Xingu, it told Reuters in a statement.

The move comes as Canada further opens itself to meat imports from Brazil, having last month given its OK for JBS SA JBSS3.SA to ship pork from two units.

Frigol is now looking to get an approval to export beef to the United States as the country also ramps up purchases from Brazil, Chief Operating Officer Orlando Negrao said, adding that the company also expects to obtain licenses to ship to Malaysia, Singapore and Indonesia.

