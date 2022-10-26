Brazil's formal job creation in September tops expectations

Adds details, context

BRASILIA, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Brazil's formal net jobs creation in September exceeded market expectations, official data showed on Wednesday, with a positive balance in all sectors surveyed, led by services activity.

The net gain reached 278,085 formal jobs in September, said the Labor Ministry, above the projected 260,000 in a Reuters poll of economists.

However, according to a series based on adjusted data, the performance came in below the 330,177 figure from the same month in 2021.

Brazil has posted monthly job creation since January, totaling 2.148 million so far, a performance that helped the economy do better than expected at the beginning of the year.

The government's official expectation is for Latin America's largest economy to grow 2.7% this year, in line with private forecasts. In January, private economists had predicted a mild 0.3% expansion.

All five groups of economic activities created net jobs in September, once again led by the services sector, which has maintained a strong pace of recovery after being directly hit by the COVID pandemic. It gained 122,562 jobs.

The average monthly salary of the new jobs created in the month fell 0.64% from August to 1,931 reais ($362.83), said the ministry.

Formally registered workers in Brazil increased by 0.65% to 42.8 million in September. Data do not include the nearly 40 million undocumented workers who do not have formal employment registration in the country.

($1 = 5.3220 reais)

