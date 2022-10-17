US Markets

Brazil's Fleury gets green light for capital increase of up to $229 mln

Brazilian medical lab group Fleury SA on Monday said its board of directors had approved a fresh capital increase aimed at maintaining the firm's growth strategy and improving its cash position.

Fleury said in a securities filing it will issue up to 70,567,969 shares to be priced at 17.27 reais apiece. The total amount of the private capital increase will range from 602.6 million to 1.22 billion reais ($113.1-228.96 million), it said.

($1 = 5.3284 reais)

