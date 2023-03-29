US Markets

Brazil's fiscal framework to target zero primary deficit in 2024, surplus from 2025 -sources

Credit: REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

March 29, 2023 — 05:46 pm EDT

Written by Marcela Ayres and Lisandra Paraguassu for Reuters ->

BRASILIA, March 29 (Reuters) - Brazil's new fiscal framework will forecast a zero primary deficit in 2024, followed by surpluses from the following years, according to two sources with knowledge of the matter.

According to one of the sources, the primary surplus will be equivalent to 0.5% of GDP in 2024, rising to 1% of GDP in 2025.

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres and Lisandra Paraguassu; Editing by Chris Reese)

((marcela.ayres@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-2444;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.