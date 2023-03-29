Brazil's fiscal framework to target zero primary deficit in 2024, surplus from 2025 -sources

BRASILIA, March 29 (Reuters) - Brazil's new fiscal framework will forecast a zero primary deficit in 2024, followed by surpluses from the following years, according to two sources with knowledge of the matter.

According to one of the sources, the primary surplus will be equivalent to 0.5% of GDP in 2024, rising to 1% of GDP in 2025.

