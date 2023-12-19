Brazil's first lady to sue Musk's X over hacked account

Adds details, quotes

SAO PAULO, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Brazilian first lady Rosangela 'Janja' Lula da Silva said on Tuesday she will sue Elon Musk-owned social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, after having her account hacked last week.

The alleged hacker entered Janja's account on Dec. 11 and posted several messages, including insults against the first lady and President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, as well as misogynistic slurs.

"I still don't know if I have to sue them in the U.S. or in Brazil, but I will sue them," Janja said in a live broadcast alongside Lula.

She also called on Brazil to regulate social media platforms, saying they must be held accountable for their users' actions.

Lula agreed that social media regulation was needed globally, but voiced his concerns around the complexities of the issue.

"It's a challenge to know how we could deal with it without imposing censorship," the leftist leader said.

"I know the European Union already did some regulation. We will have to watch very closely what the United States, what China are doing as well."

(Reporting by Fernando Cardoso and Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Steven Grattan)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-3352;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.