Brazil's FIP Agroenergia takes control of ethanol producer Atvos

January 30, 2023 — 03:12 pm EST

Written by Peter Frontini for Reuters

SAO PAULO, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Brazilian investment fund FIP Agroenergia said on Monday it took control of ethanol producer Atvos, paving the way for an investment from Abu Dhabi's Mubadala Investment Co MUDEV.UL.

The new majority owner will implement conditions previously agreed upon for Mubadala to invest 500 million reais for a 31.5% stake in the firm, Atvos said in a statement.

The proceeds of Mubadala's investment will be directed to increasing Atvos' production capacity, aiming to surpass 30 million tons of sugarcane crushed per harvest.

Last cycle, the firm, once controlled by engineering company Odebrecht, crushed 22.5 million tons of sugarcane.

"We see a high capacity for growth and transformation of the company, whether in operational, financial or socio-environmental aspects," said Atvos' newly appointed acting chief executive, Giovanni Forace.

(Reporting by Peter Frontini in Sao Paulo Editing by Matthew Lewis)

((Peter.Siqueira@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 56447727;))

