Brazil's finmin to appoint Rafael Dubeux to Petrobras board -sources

Credit: REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

March 12, 2024 — 08:54 am EDT

Written by Bernardo Caram for Reuters ->

BRASILIA, March 12 (Reuters) - Brazil's Finance Minister, Fernando Haddad, is set to appoint Rafael Dubeux to the board of directors of state-run oil firm Petrobras PETR4.SA, two sources related to the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.

Dubeux is currently the deputy executive secretary of the Finance Ministry and was responsible for drawing up and negotiating the ecological transition plan of the government of President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

He will be appointed to strengthen Petrobras' green transition plan, the sources said.

The appointment comes after the country's Energy Minister, Alexandre Silveira, said on Monday he had invited the Finance Ministry to have a seat at the firm's board after a spat related to the payment of an extraordinary dividend.

US Markets
Reuters
