Brazil's financial system ready for pandemic risks, but central bank urges 'prudence'

By Jamie McGeever

BRASILIA, April 27 (Reuters) - Brazil's banking system has sufficient liquidity to face threats posed by COVID-19 and is back to pre-pandemic solvency levels, but profitability has been dented and credit losses could rise due to a second wave of cases, the central bank said on Tuesday.

In its semi-annual financial stability report, the central bank said the early signs for 2021 were positive as the pandemic's effects on the financial system continued to diminish in the second half of last year, but it urged "prudence" in light of the recent second wave.

"Initial signs for 2021 were also positive but the scenario is one of prudence, as these data have not yet taken into account the effects of the acute rise in Covid-19 cases recently," the central bank said in its report.

"Although not expected, this scenario could lead to higher than estimated credit losses," it said.

The stress tests were carried out in the second half of last year when the economy was re-opening and recovering from the initial shock of the pandemic, and the COVID-19 case count and death toll were falling.

The central bank said the financial system had comfortable amounts of liquidity, solvency levels had returned to pre-pandemic levels, and the system was well-equipped to face further challenges posed by the health situation.

"Stress tests show that banking system liquidity is not a cause for concern. Institutions have strengthened their resilience to face short-term liquidity shocks," the report said.

Financial institutions increased the quantity and quality of capital in the second half of last year, and provisions against future losses were at all-time highs, the central bank said.

Banks' profitability suffered, however, falling for the first time since the 2015-2016 recession, the central bank said, although this did not pose any financial stability risks and the outlook for 2021 is for a recovery.

(Reporting by Isabel Versiani and Jamie McGeever Editing by Paul Simao)

