Brazil's finance minister 'quite concerned' with steady interest rates decision

May 04, 2023 — 01:39 pm EDT

BRASILIA, May 4 (Reuters) - Brazil's Finance Minister Fernando Haddad said on Thursday he was "quite concerned" about the central bank's decision to hold interest rates steady at its rate-setting meeting on Wednesday.

Speaking at an official event, he said that, even so, the government will persevere in harmonizing monetary and fiscal policy.

