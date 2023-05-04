Brazil's finance minister 'quite concerned' with steady interest rates decision

BRASILIA, May 4 (Reuters) - Brazil's Finance Minister Fernando Haddad said on Thursday he was "quite concerned" about the central bank's decision to hold interest rates steady at its rate-setting meeting on Wednesday.

Speaking at an official event, he said that, even so, the government will persevere in harmonizing monetary and fiscal policy.

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres Editing by Chris Reese)

