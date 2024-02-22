Brazil's federal tax revenue up 6.67% in strongest January ever

Recasts throughout, adds details of tax revenue increase and background

BRASILIA, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Brazil's federal tax revenue increased by 6.67% in January compared to the same month last year, reaching the highest monthly value ever recorded in the government's series, the revenue service said on Thursday.

A total of 280.636 billion reais ($56.81 billion) were collected during the period, with the robust result bolstered by an inflow of 4.1 billion reais from the taxation of closed-end funds.

This influx was a result of a measure by President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's administration last year, which scrapped tax advantages for these investments and provided an opportunity for taxpayers to regularize accumulated income with discounts.

According to the tax revenue service, the month's performance was also driven by a 5.5 billion-real increase in the PIS/Cofins tax, attributed among other reasons to the reinstatement of taxation on gasoline.

This tax had been suspended last year as Lula maintained a policy implemented by former President Jair Bolsonaro to exempt key products to aid in the fight against inflation.

Lula has gradually reintroduced fuel taxes in the first year of his administration.

The tax revenue's strong performance in January had already been welcomed by authorities in the economic team, including Finance Minister Fernando Haddad.

The government is relying on a significant increase in public revenues to eliminate the primary deficit this year, a goal viewed skeptically by the market after a deficit equivalent to 2.4% of GDP recorded by the central government last year.

($1 = 4.9355 reais)

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres; editing by Gabriel Araujo and Franklin Paul)

((marcela.ayres@thomsonreuters.com;))

