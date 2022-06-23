US Markets

Brazil's federal tax revenue up 4.13% for record May

Contributor
Marcela Ayres Reuters
Published

Brazil's federal tax revenue in May totaled 165.333 billion reais ($31.93 billion), a 4.13% rise in real terms over the same month last year, the revenue service said on Thursday.

BRASILIA, June 23 (Reuters) - Brazil's federal tax revenue in May totaled 165.333 billion reais ($31.93 billion), a 4.13% rise in real terms over the same month last year, the revenue service said on Thursday.

According to the government, this was the best result for the month of the series started in 1995.

($1 = 5.1782 reais)

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Editing by Mark Porter)

((marcela.ayres@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-2444;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular