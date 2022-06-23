Brazil's federal tax revenue up 4.13% for record May

BRASILIA, June 23 (Reuters) - Brazil's federal tax revenue in May totaled 165.333 billion reais ($31.93 billion), a 4.13% rise in real terms over the same month last year, the revenue service said on Thursday.

According to the government, this was the best result for the month of the series started in 1995.

($1 = 5.1782 reais)

