Brazil's federal tax revenue up 12.27% in record February

BRASILIA, March 21 (Reuters) - Brazil's federal tax revenue reached another monthly record in February, revenue service data showed on Thursday, aiding the government in its goal of balancing public accounts this year.

Tax revenue totaled 186.522 billion reais ($37.53 billion) last month, a 12.27% increase in real terms over the same period in 2022, marking the strongest result for February in the government series.

This occurred after the tax revenue in January was not only the highest for the period but also for all months ever recorded.

Similar to the first month of the year, the February performance was helped by 4 billion reais in extra revenue from the taxation of closed-end funds.

President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's administration approved a measure last year to scrap tax advantages for these investments and provide an opportunity for taxpayers to regularize accumulated income with discounts.

The data for the month also benefited from increased collection of federal taxes on gasoline, after the reinstatement of these taxes. They had been suspended to help combat inflation, a policy implemented by former President Jair Bolsonaro and initially maintained by Lula.

In the first two months of the year, the real increase in tax revenues was 8.82%.

The government relies on a revenue boost to erase the primary deficit this year. Despite the good results so far, the market estimates that the deficit will be equivalent to 0.75% of GDP (gross domestic product), according to a central bank weekly survey.

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Editing by Steven Grattan)

