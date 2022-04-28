Brazil's federal tax revenue rises 6.9% to record for March

Adds details, context

BRASILIA, April 28 (Reuters) - Brazil's federal tax revenue reached its fourth straight record in March, official figures showed on Thursday, fueled by revenues from companies' income and oil royalties.

Revenues totaled 164.1 billion reais ($32.76 billion), a 6.9% rise in real terms over the same month last year, the best result for any March of the series started in 1995, a feat also achieved in December, January and February.

In the quarter, tax revenue grew 11.1% in real terms to 548.1 billion reais, also a record for the period.

Rampant double-digit inflation has contributed positively to the results, but the Economy Ministry argues that economic activity's strength has also been critical since increases were high even when discounting the inflation impact.

On Wednesday, Economy Minister Paulo Guedes promised an additional cut on tax over industrialized products (IPI), saying that the government is turning an unexpected increase in tax revenue into lower tax rates.

With improved revenues, the government has delivered better fiscal data. The 2022 primary deficit for the central government is now expected by the Economy Ministry at 66.9 billion reais, much smaller than the official deficit target of 170.5 billion reais.

($1 = 5.0097 reais)

