Brazil's federal tax revenue rises 5.3% to record February

BRASILIA, March 28 (Reuters) - Brazil's federal tax revenue in February rose 5.3% in real terms over the same month last year, official figures showed on Monday, its third straight monthly record.

According to the revenue service, federal tax revenue totaled 148.7 billion reais ($31.06 billion) in the month, the best result for any February of the series started in 1995, repeating feats achieved in January and December.

The improvement came amid higher royalty revenues, on the back of a surge in oil prices, as well as larger revenues from fixed-income investments, which are better yielding as the Brazilian central bank raises interest rates to face double-digit inflation.

Revenues on taxes over fuels also grew and contributed to the overall result, said the revenue service.

In the first two months, federal tax revenue was up 12.9% from the same period last year.

According to Economy Minister Paulo Guedes, more robust results allowed tax cuts on some fronts, including the reduction of federal taxes on diesel, industrialized products (IPI), and imported items.

President Jair Bolsonaro has taken these moves to help ease inflation pressures while seeking reelection in October.

($1 = 4.7879 reais)

