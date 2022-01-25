Brazil's federal tax revenue rises 10.76% in December, up 17.36% in 2021

BRASILIA, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Brazil's federal tax revenue in December totaled 193.9 billion reais ($35.55 billion), a 10.76% rise in real terms over the same month last year, the revenue service said on Tuesday.

Tax revenue in 2021 totaled 1.879 trillion reais, up 17.36% over 2020, a record since the data series began in 1995.

($1 = 5.4543 reais)

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres)

