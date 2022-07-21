Brazil's federal tax revenue grows 17.96% for record June

BRASILIA, July 21 (Reuters) - Brazil's federal tax revenue in June totaled 181.040 billion reais ($33.14 billion), a 17.96% rise in real terms over the same month last year, the revenue service said on Thursday.

This was the strongest result for the period of the series started in 1995, something that also happened in all other months of this year.

($1 = 5.4623 reais)

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres)

