Brazil's federal tax revenue falls 4.2% in July, worst drop of the year

BRASILIA, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Brazil's federal tax revenue experienced in July its biggest monthly decline this year, underscoring challenges for the government seeking to improve public accounts.

Tax revenue fell 4.2% in July in real terms over the same month a year ago, totaling 201.829 billion reais ($40.77 billion), the government revenue service said on Tuesday, marking the third decline within 2023.

Economists polled by Reuters were expecting last month's tax revenue to reach 203.558 billion reais.

The revenue service highlighted that the data was influenced by a substantial 30% reduction in corporate income tax collection compared to the corresponding period last year.

This overshadowed the concurrent rise in social security contributions and fixed-income investment collection.

Over the course of the year, tax revenue fell by 0.39% in real terms, to 1.345 trillion reais.

President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is heavily reliant on improved revenue collection to achieve the primary budget outcomes he committed to in the introduction of new fiscal rules, which encompass reducing the deficit to zero next year.

Finance Minister Fernando Haddad said earlier this month that tax revenues plummeted in July, warning that the country would be in "serious trouble" if the central bank had not initiated its easing cycle.

The central bank trimmed the Selic benchmark rate by 50 basis points to 13.25% on Aug. 2 amid an improved inflation scenario, ending a nearly year-long hold which had drawn sharp criticism from Lula, his ministers and political allies.

($1 = 4.9500 reais)

