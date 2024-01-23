Brazil's federal tax revenue drops 0.12% in 2023 despite economic upswing

Recasts with details, context

BRASILIA, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Brazil's federal tax revenue fell by 0.12% in real terms over the previous year, with a stronger-than-initially-estimated economy proving insufficient to offset the decline in corporate income tax collection and oil royalties.

Data from the revenue service, disclosed on Tuesday, revealed that the total revenue for the year amounted to 2.318 trillion reais, after reaching 231.225 billion reais in December, above economists' expectations of 227.3 billion reais for the month.

Driven by the strength of agriculture, resilience in the services sector, and government initiatives to boost households' disposable income, Brazil's largest economy is expected to have expanded by around 3% in 2023, according to private economists surveyed weekly by the central bank —far exceeding the initial projection of less than 1% made at the beginning of last year.

However, tax revenue remained in negative territory, primarily due to a 8.99% drop in taxes collected on corporate income.

Brazil's Finance Minister Fernando Haddad has mentioned that the performance was significantly affected by tax compensations made by companies following a 2017 court decision that changed a crucial interpretation to favor taxpayers.

The 27.91% annual decline in revenue from royalties, primarily impacted by reduced oil royalty payments amid falling commodity prices, also contributed to the overall negative result.

Leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's government has set the fiscal goal of eliminating the primary deficit this year, but it is viewed with skepticism by the market, as it fundamentally depends on revenue increases.

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Editing by Andrew Heavens and Steven Grattan)

