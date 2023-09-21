Brazil's federal tax revenue down in August for third month in a row

Recasts with further data, context

BRASILIA, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Brazil's federal tax revenue saw a third consecutive real decline in August, highlighting challenges faced by the government in improving public finances while relying on increased collection.

Total tax revenue in August dropped by 4.14% in real terms over the same month a year ago to 172.785 billion reais ($35 billion), said the revenue service on Thursday. This followed monthly decreases of 4.20% in July and 3.37% in June.

The data was once again impacted by a significant 23.30% plunge in corporate tax collection, according to the revenue service, which had previously benefited from "atypical collections" in the same month last year.

Furthermore, a 16.64% decrease in import taxes weighed on the results, affected by reduced import volumes and the weakening of the dollar against the real, while lower oil royalty revenues also contributed to the negative outcome.

Year-to-date, federal tax revenue declined by 0.83% in real terms from the same period in 2022, totaling 1.518 trillion reais.

Despite the economy delivering positive surprises, revenue collection has shown a negative performance in recent months, casting uncertainty on the government's ability to balance public finances as promised under new fiscal rules.

The goal of eliminating the primary budget deficit by 2024 is met with skepticism in the market, as it heavily relies on revenue growth, including measures that still need approval from Congress.

($1 = 4.9308 reais)

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Editing by Steven Grattan)

