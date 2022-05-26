Brazil's federal tax revenue beat expectations, posts record for April

Adds details, context

BRASILIA, May 26 (Reuters) - Brazil's federal tax revenue in April beat market expectations as it reached its fifth straight record,data provided by the revenue service showed on Thursday.

Revenues totaled 195.09 billion reais ($40.44 billion) in April, a 10.94% rise in real terms over the same month last year. BRTAX=ECI

Economists polled by Reuters had expected it to come in at 186.9 billion reais.

This was the best result for any April of the series started in 1995, a feat also achieved in the previous four months.

In 2022 through April, Brazil's tax revenue grew 11.05% in real terms to 743.22 billion reais, according to the tax service, also a record for the period.

($1 = 4.8247 reais)

(Reporting by Isabel Versiani; Writing by Gabriel Araujo)

