Brazil's federal tax hits new monthly record in February

Adds details, context

BRASILIA, March 23 (Reuters) - Brazil's federal tax revenue again posted a record monthly performance in February, official figures released on Thursday showed, reinforcing expectations that it will provide essential help to public finances this year.

The country's revenue service reported that tax revenue reached 158.995 billion reais ($30 billion) in February, a 1.28% rise in real terms over the same month a year ago.

Repeating a January achievement, the result was the highest for the period of the series, which started in 1995.

Finance and Planning ministries forecast on Wednesday that this year's primary deficit will be significantly below the official target, helped by a jump in expected tax revenue.

The government attributed the rise in February mainly to increased taxes collected on corporate income and social security contributions.

The result has also been helped by taxes on capital income amid high interest rates, resulting in a more robust collection over fixed-income funds and bonds.

Brazil's central bank cited rising inflation expectations as it kept interest rates unchanged for the fifth consecutive policy meeting on Wednesday, at a six-year high of 13.75%, weakening bets of imminent monetary easing.

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((marcela.ayres@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-2444;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.